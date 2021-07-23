Uncle Charlie liked motorcycles. One day, he spied a Harley-Davidson for sale and bought it. He was 72 years old, and he had owned about 20 motorcycles previously at different times in life.
He gave my sister and me our first motorcycle rides. He came by the house one day asking Mother if he could take us riding, and she agreed. We got to ride a couple more times with him.
Looking back, I’m rather surprised she allowed it. That was long before motorcycle helmets, seat belts, protective air bubbles or anything of the sort had even been considered, much less invented.
Uncle Charlie was a veteran of the Spanish-American War. He spent most of his life as a carpenter and house builder. In those days, you could order a house from Sears Roebuck, and it would come as a kit. Uncle Charlie could put it together and finish it for you.
Uncle Charlie was really my great-uncle, and he was my great-uncle because he married Granddad Layton’s sister, Sister Lillie. I don’t know why we called her Sister Lillie rather than Aunt Lillie, but we did.
Sister Lillie drove her Willis jeep all over Ennis, Texas. When I say she drove the jeep all over Ennis, I mean she drove on the right side of the road, the left side of the road and the center of the road. She drove on whatever side of the road she wanted. I’m reminded of the bumper sticker that says, “If you don’t like my driving, stay off the sidewalk!”
After Uncle Charlie got his motorcycle, he decided to take a road trip to Alabama to see some relatives. People would chat with him as he stopped at various points along the trip to eat, get fuel or just to take a break. Once in a while someone would say something like, “Aren’t you a little too old to be riding one of those things?”
When he got back from his trip, the Dallas Morning News did a feature story on Uncle Charlie, his motorcycle and the trip to Alabama. I may still have that article in a scrapbook or somewhere.
One day, he was riding on a gravel road outside of Ennis, and he had a serious wreck. He wound up in Baylor Hospital in Dallas for a number of days, and that put an end to his motorcycle riding.
I still remember the motorcycle rides Uncle Charlie gave us, but I also remember that he was a kind and gentle man.
When I think of his gentle nature, I’m reminded of what the apostle Paul said to the Christians at Thessalonica as he encouraged them.
He wrote that:
He came with a purpose (1 Thessalonians 2:1).
He came encouraging them (v. 3).
He came honestly (v. 3-6).
He came gently (v. 7-11).
And he came to them “so that you would walk in a manner worthy of the God who calls you into His own kingdom and glory” (1 Thessalonians 2:12).
My first motorcycle ride was given to me by a kind and gentle uncle. When we let God rule in our lives, we will be kind and gentle people and live a life pleasing to God.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.