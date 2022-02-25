In his 1993 hit, country singer Joe Diffie probably expressed the thoughts of a lot of people when he sang, “Prop me up beside the jukebox if I die / Lord I want to go to heaven, but I don’t want to go tonight / Fill my boots up with sand, put a stiff drink in my hand / Prop me up beside the jukebox if I die…”
That’s just a good ol’ honky-tonk song, but it has a lot of truth in it. There are a lot of people who want to go to heaven, but they don’t want to go right now.
Some people love the world too much. They really don’t want to think about things that are spiritual and eternal. They just live for today.
Others are afraid of the unknown. As much as the Bible tells us about heaven, we have a hard time visualizing what it is really like. After all, none of our friends has posted pictures of heaven on Instagram or Facebook.
Often we feel the necessity of being around to support, help and care for our loved ones.
Even though we have loved ones who have passed from this life, we just don’t want to be separated from our family and people we love and see on a regular basis.
Too many times, we aren’t ready to meet Jesus face-to-face.
In all of this, there is one overwhelming truth: Christians shouldn’t be afraid of dying.
However, the process of dying is a different story.
We know families who have gone through the difficult days, months and years as a loved one faced issues brought on by dementia.
Family and friends have endured the pain, hurt and weakness caused by cancer and other debilitating illnesses.
There have been accidents resulting in a broken body, then hope of healing, then a setback that brought despair before finally ending in death.
We know that death is a reality. The writer to the Hebrew Christians stated it rather bluntly, “Everyone must die once. Then they are judged” (Hebrews 9:27).
But Paul spoke of death as a victory in Jesus Christ when he wrote, “’Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?’ The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 15:54b-57).
He focused on the glories of the Christian life and heaven when he wrote, “That is what the Scriptures mean when they say, ‘No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him’” (1 Corinthians 2:9).
When facing his own death, Paul boldly proclaimed, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing” (2 Timothy 4:7-8).
When Paul wrote, “I know whom I have believed” (2 Timothy 1:12), he was making a statement of confident faith.
One of my favorite songs is by Jim Hill: “What a day that will be, / When my Jesus I shall see, / And I look upon His face, / The One who saved me by His grace; / When He takes me by the hand, / And leads me through the Promised Land, / What a day, glorious day that will be.”
George Jones was known for singing his share of honky-tonk songs, but one of his greatest messages was when he joined Vestal Goodman as they sang “Angel Band.”
“O bear my longing heart to Him / Who bled and died for me / Whose blood now cleanses from all sin / And gives me victory / O come, angel band, come and around me stand / O bear me away on your snowy wings to my immortal home.”
And it is with this joyful spirit that Christians face death.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
