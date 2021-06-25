When I was a kid, we would visit Pop and Mom Mills (Daddy’s parents) up on their small farm in Durant, Okla.
We didn’t get up there very often, because it was about a 260-mile round trip, and that was a long trip in the ‘50s – at least for our family.
Pop and Mom always had a good garden with lots of fresh vegetables. They grew cantaloupe and watermelon down in the field. Mom would take us down in the field, and we would break open a watermelon and eat it right there.
They always had a couple of cows around the farm. Mom would sit on her three-legged stool and milk the cows so we would have fresh milk to drink. When she was milking, the barn cat would come up and get a squirt of milk.
Pop typically had a couple of horses around the farm. The horses weren’t for riding; they were for work. They pulled the plow to break the ground for planting. They pulled the hay cutter and also the rake. They pulled the hay baler. They worked.
Now, just because the horses weren’t for riding doesn’t mean they didn’t get ridden! We rode them whenever we visited.
Pop would put bridles on the horses, and we would ride bareback.
Pop had a small barn with a couple of horse stalls. Whenever we rode the horses, Pop would always tell us to jump off if the horse headed for the barn. The barn was just tall enough for the horse to enter. If we hadn’t jumped off, we would have been knocked off when we hit the edge of the barn roof!
One time when we went up, Pop had a new horse. However, this horse was not use to being ridden and didn’t want to be ridden. Daddy bridled up the horse and jumped on bareback. The horse bucked, jumped around all over the place, and threw a major hissy fit, but Daddy stayed on. Pop’s new horse finally calmed down.
Of course there was a pond on the farm, and we would go wading in it. It didn’t matter to us that the horses, cows, fish and turtles also used the pond!
Do you remember the Paul Harvey speech: “So God Made a Farmer”?
In the second paragraph, he says, “God said, ‘I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper and then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board.’ So God made a farmer.”
Harvey continued talking about one who was strong enough to rustle a calf, one who can shape an ax handle from a persimmon sprout, somebody who’d plow deep and straight and not cut corners …
I feel certain he was talking about Pop and Mom. For a period of time, Pop also served as county clerk.
Pop and Mom’s farm wasn’t 1,000 acres of wheat or 1,000 head of cattle. But for Pop and Mom, it was big enough. It was just the two of them, except for some help from neighbors at harvest time.
Because many people of the first century worked in the agrarian society, both Jesus and Paul used images of farmers, crops and harvests.
In a parable in Matthew 13, the farmer is sowing the seed, and Jesus says the seed represents the word of God.
The apostle Paul writes about sowing the seed, “I planted, Apollos watered, but God gave the growth. So neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God who gives the growth. He who plants and he who waters are one, and each will receive his wages according to his labor. For we are God’s fellow workers. You are God’s field, God’s building” (1 Corinthians 3:6-9).
We are God’s workers; we are God’s farmers. As we live, either directly or indirectly, we are sowing seed. May that seed be the word of God. When it is, it will be the power of God working in us and through us for his glory.
