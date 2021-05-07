On March 28, 1820, five years after Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo, the Treaty of Kortrijk was signed, and it established the border between France and what is now the nation of Belgium.
Recently, that border changed, but it was not an official change. A Belgian farmer apparently moved the 202-year-old stone that marked the boundary a few feet so he could more easily drive his tractor into his field. The farmer’s desire for convenience added about 1,200 square yards to the nation of Belgium.
A couple of history buffs discovered the stone had been moved when they were out hiking one day. The local authorities found some humor in the reason for the move but have requested the farmer return it to its official position.
After Jehovah God brought his people out of Egypt and gave them the Ten Commandments, he gave them further commandments, laws and regulations in preparation for their life in Canaan. Among these was this commandment: “When you arrive in the land the Lord your God is giving you as your special possession, you must never steal anyone’s land by moving the boundary markers your ancestors set up to mark their property” (Deuteronomy 19:14).
This was reinforced when Moses spoke about what would later take place on Mount Ebal. The Levites were to declare, “Cursed be anyone who moves his neighbor’s landmark.” Upon hearing this, the people were to reply, “Amen” (Deuteronomy 27:17).
The wise man said, “Do not move the ancient boundary which your fathers have set” (Proverbs 22:28).
Folks back then didn’t have five-strand barbed-wire fences tied to massive railroad ties or steel corner posts. They would plop a large stone on the corner points or lay out stones along the boundary line. It didn’t take much to move these a foot or two every once in a while in order to gain additional land.
Even with all the technology we have today, we still hear disputes about borders, property lines and fence locations.
But there is another boundary that God has set for us – it is our spiritual walk with him. “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).
Within the framework of that boundary, there are several supporting boundaries.
• There is the boundary of eternal truth which is the word of God. As Jesus was praying to the father, he asked, “Sanctify them in the truth; your word is truth” (John 17:17).
• There is the boundary of one true savior to whom all will bow. “Therefore God has highly exalted him [Jesus Christ] and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, so that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:9-11).
• There is the boundary of the revealed will of God to which we are to be obedient. “Beloved, although I was very eager to write to you about our common salvation, I found it necessary to write appealing to you to contend for the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints” (Jude 3).
• There is the boundary that calls for our No. 1 focus to be on that which is eternal. “Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth” (Colossians 3:2).
As we look at the boundaries God has set for us, we can be assured that our God will help us and give us strength to be the people he wants us to be.
“For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding; he stores up sound wisdom for the upright; he is a shield to those who walk in integrity, guarding the paths of justice and watching over the way of his saints” (Proverbs 2:6-8).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
