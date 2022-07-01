On July 4, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
At that point, the 13 colonies had been at war with Great Britain for more than a year. On April 18, 1775, Paul Revere had made his famous midnight ride that American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow immortalized in his poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride.”
But the deteriorating relationship between the colonies and Great Britain had been in the making for many years.
On Nov. 29, 1776, Thomas Jefferson, one of the authors of the Declaration of Independence, had written, “Believe me, dear Sir: there is not in the British empire a man who more cordially loves a union with Great Britain than I do. But, by the God that made me, I will cease to exist before I yield to a connection on such terms as the British Parliament propose; and in this, I think I speak the sentiments of America.”
The Declaration of Independence opens with these words, “The unanimous Declaration of the 13 united States of America, When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another…”
The document goes on to enumerate 27 complaints against King George III of Great Britain and then closes with these enduring words, “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
The 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence came from different colonies with different backgrounds. Among them were ministers, lawyers, merchants, farmers, physicians and one musician. The two youngest signers were 26 years old and were from South Carolina. The oldest signer was 70-year-old Benjamin Franklin.
These men weren’t declaring a total independence. They were declaring an independence from King George III and Great Britain, but in pursuing that independence they were totally dependent on each other.
Many times we look for independence but fail to find it because we are all dependent on others no matter our station in life.
Children, like the prodigal son in Luke 15, leave home, yet later may realize how important parents and family are.
Corporate presidents and business owners many times believe they are independent in their decision making and actions but fail to realize it is the voice and will of the consumer on which they are dependent.
School boards have made decisions without taking into consideration the desires of parents. Because of this, they have made rough roads for everyone.
As people created by Jehovah God, we are dependent upon him because he gives life. “And he is not served by human hands, as if he needed anything. Rather, he himself gives everyone life and breath and everything else” (Acts 17:25).
As Christians, we are dependent on each other. Paul addressed this in 1 Corinthians 12:14 when he wrote, “Even so the body is not made up of one part but of many.” He later stated, “If one part suffers, every part suffers with it; if one part is honored, every part rejoices with it” (v. 26).
As saved people, we are dependent on the sacrificial blood of Jesus Christ. “Do you not know that your bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit, who is in you, whom you have received from God? You are not your own; you were bought at a price. Therefore honor God with your bodies” (1 Corinthians 6:19-20).
As ambassadors for Jesus Christ, our strength to serve and do good works comes from Jesus Christ – not ourselves. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith – and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God – not by works, so that no one can boast. For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do” (Ephesians 2:8-10).
We are thankful for the Declaration of Independence, those who fought for it and the freedom it gives us. But we must remember that with it comes dependency, responsibility and accountability.
Sometimes the thought of dependence and our responsibility to it is overwhelming, but when our lives are committed to Jesus Christ, we can rest assured that our strength is in him.
“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. ‘The Lord is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘therefore I will hope in him’” (Lamentations 3:22-24).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.