In 1992, Reba McEntire recorded “The Greatest Man I Never Knew,” and later that year, it reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles. In 1993, Reba was nominated for a Grammy for the song.
The storyline tells the relationship of a father and his child. They lived in the same house; they spoke to each other every day; but each was in their own little world and there was an emptiness.
The closing words reinforce the void that was present, “He was good at business / But there was business left to do / He never said he loved me / Guess he thought I knew.”
Reba grew up in Kiowa, Okla., where her family was in the rodeo business. Her grandfather, John McEntire, won the world champion steer roping contest in 1934, and her father, Clark McEntire, was a three-time champion in the same category, winning titles in 1957, 1958 and 1961.
She was a barrel racer, and it was when she was singing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in 1974 that she was discovered by country music star Red Steagall.
One might think that Reba was telling her life’s story in the song, but Richard Leigh and Layng Martine Jr. wrote it. Leigh stated the song was about his own father and their relationship.
Other artists have recorded songs about fathers and children showing not only the absence of relationships but also the strengths and values in loving, fulfilling and needed relationships.
Darius Rucker, lead vocalist for Hootie and the Blowfish co-wrote “It Won’t Be Like This for Long” with Chris DuBois and Ashley Gorley. Rucker stated, “This is about my two daughters. … When we were writing it, we were talking about how fast our families were growing up.”
The story line traces the child from birth to preschool to teenage years and how fast the years fly because “It Won’t Be Like This for Long.”
I am reminded of the day our older daughter turned 6 years old. I distinctly remember looking at her and thinking how fast those six years had gone. Then I realized that three times that amount she would be in college. “It Won’t Be Like This for Long.”
An untold number of songs have been sung about fathers and their children including “Just Fishin’” by Trace Adkins, “Father and Daughter” by Paul Simon, “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton, “Watching Scotty Grow” by Mac Davis, “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” by The Temptations, “My Little Girl” by Tim McGraw and “Daddy’s Hands” by Holly Dunn.
In 1995, an editorial in the Chicago Tribune opened with these words, “Today is Father’s Day, so let’s talk about dads. Not the ones who cheer their sons and daughters at baseball and soccer games or the ones who fix dinner for the family every night. … No, let’s talk about the invisible dads, the ones who don’t marry mom, don’t support their kids and don’t hang around for hugs, kisses and helping with homework.”
In many homes, there is a great loving relationship between mom and dad and with the children. There is joy, encouragement, sharing, presence and purpose.
But in too many homes the father is absent physically. There is an abundance of children who don’t know their father or who have been used or abused by their father. The lack of positive involvement by the father has a negative domino effect on society.
The Tribune editorial asks the question, “What’s to be done?” It gives some suggestions and then states, “And while the government can’t legislate morality, it can encourage responsibility.”
I must take exception with the idea that the government can’t legislate morality – that’s exactly what many laws do. We continually see stories in the news where people have been arrested or convicted for rape, murder, theft, child abuse, fraud, child porn and a plethora of other crimes.
But the Tribune editorial closes with these challenging words, “Fatherhood, like motherhood, is its own reward – as most dads have found. Sadly, for the others, the invisible ones, it is a gift foolishly squandered.”
On this day – and every day – I am thankful for my father. He passed away in 1994, but I still remember his faith, teaching, example and encouragement.
And on this day – and every day – I am thankful that I am a father. I love our precious daughters, and I pray for them every day. My desire is to be a father who blesses them by my faith, teaching, example and encouragement. I want to be a father who is always found faithful to my family and God Almighty.
It is the Psalmist who wrote, “Children are a heritage from the Lord” (Psalm 127:3). As fathers, may we remember this today and every day.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
