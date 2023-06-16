In 1992, Reba McEntire recorded “The Greatest Man I Never Knew,” and later that year, it reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles. In 1993, Reba was nominated for a Grammy for the song.

The storyline tells the relationship of a father and his child. They lived in the same house; they spoke to each other every day; but each was in their own little world and there was an emptiness.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

