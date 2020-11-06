Alexander Hamilton, one of our founding fathers, chief of staff to Gen. George Washington and first secretary of the Treasury wrote, “A share in the sovereignty of the state, which is exercised by the citizens at large, in voting at elections is one of the most important rights of the subject, and in a republic ought to stand foremost in the estimation of the law.”
As I write this, votes are still being counted after what has been a contentious, disrespectful and ugly campaign season.
Whatever the outcome of the election there will be people at both ends of the spectrum. One end will be the people who are mad and angry about the results; the other end will be those who are just plain giddy happy. And the rest of the folks will be flowing from the middle in varying degrees to one end of the spectrum or the other.
Perhaps those in the middle will be the ones who are joining Doris Day in singing, “Que sera, sera; whatever will be, will be.” They don’t have strong feelings one way or another; they’re just glad the election is over.
And then there may be those like the lady who was irritated when she answered her door only to find a pollster there. He asked, “Ma’am, what are the two most important issues facing our nation today?” She replied, “I don’t know, and I don’t care!” and slammed the door in his face. Well, although she didn’t know it, she answered the question correctly: ignorance and apathy.
Maybe that’s how you feel, but whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: Jesus Christ is still on his throne.
When asked about his kingdom, Jesus said, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36).
In writing to the Christians at Philippi, the apostle Paul wrote, “Our citizenship is in heaven” (Philippians 3:20).
The apostle Peter addressed his audience as “sojourners” and “exiles.” He could greet them in this way from two perspectives: 1) many had been persecuted for being Christians and had to move from their homeland, and 2) all of these people, because they were Christians, had their ultimate citizenship in heaven. They could join Albert E. Brumley in singing his song, “This world is not my home.”
In 1 Peter 2:11-17, Peter spoke to these sojourners about how to live:
Keep your conduct among the Gentiles honorable.
Be subject for the Lord’s sake to every human institution.
Live as people who are free.
Honor everyone.
Love the brotherhood.
Fear God.
Honor the emperor.
What was the reason for this? In the middle of this section, he said, “For this is the will of God, that by doing good you should put to silence the ignorance of foolish people” (v. 15).
The apostle Paul gave similar encouragement to the Christians at Ephesus as he wrote, “I therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:1-3).
When the election is over and whoever is elected to whatever position, we must remember that we are still Christians and live like it.
One thing is certain: We can be at peace because Jesus Christ is sitting on his throne, and he is King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
So, as the letter to the Hebrew Christians said: Let’s put aside everything that is holding us back and keep our eyes fixed on Jesus because he leads us and makes our faith complete (Hebrews 12:1-2).
