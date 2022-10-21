Uncle George and Aunt Lucille lived in Dallas almost all of their married life. When we lived in Ennis, occasionally we would travel the 35 miles from Ennis to Dallas to see them.

Other times we would drive to Dallas to go shopping in the big stores. Downtown Dallas had stores you couldn’t find in Ennis. We would shop at Sanger Brothers Department Store, Sears-Roebuck, Woolworth’s five-and-dime and other large stores.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

