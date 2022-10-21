Uncle George and Aunt Lucille lived in Dallas almost all of their married life. When we lived in Ennis, occasionally we would travel the 35 miles from Ennis to Dallas to see them.
Other times we would drive to Dallas to go shopping in the big stores. Downtown Dallas had stores you couldn’t find in Ennis. We would shop at Sanger Brothers Department Store, Sears-Roebuck, Woolworth’s five-and-dime and other large stores.
Many times when we went to Dallas, Daddy would point out a large building and tell us that’s where Uncle George’s office was. The large building was Baylor Hospital. Uncle George was an architect, and he was employed by Thomas, Jamison and Merrill, Architects. However, because they did so much work for Baylor, his office was at Baylor Hospital.
Whenever Baylor remodeled an area of the hospital, Uncle George drew up the plans and supervised the work. Whenever Baylor added to the hospital, Uncle George drew up the plans and supervised the work. Whenever Baylor built another building or clinic, Uncle George drew up the plans and supervised the work. Uncle George built Baylor buildings for more than 35 years.
I remember one time he told me that whenever Baylor did anything, every doctor in the hospital would come in and offer his opinion on how he thought things should be done.
Uncle George also designed houses and buildings for other folks. He did a lot of work for historic Fair Park, where the State Fair of Texas is held.
For 16 years, Aunt Lucille taught second grade in Lancaster, Texas.
They both attended Oklahoma State University and met at church services. A couple of years later, they married at a gasoline station in Durant, Okla., where Uncle George worked while in college.
On one architectural project, they worked together. They bought a house and a few acres at the corner of Houston School Road and Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas. After moving out there, they designed plans for a new house and started building it. While in the building process, Uncle George bought Aunt Lucille stone for the house one Christmas and she bought him the mortar.
Throughout their lives, they were active Christians – teaching, listening, encouraging and being a friend to all.
Baylor is still using those buildings. Kids from Aunt Lucille’s second-grade classes are influencing others. People in their church family remember them and the blessing they were. They were each architects and builders in their own way.
They had three children – my cousins – Judy, Frank and Joyce who were blessed by this great heritage and carry it on for their families and friends.
I am reminded of Paul’s words to the Christians at Corinth when he said, “For we are God’s fellow workers; you are God’s field, God’s building. According to the grace of God which was given to me, like a wise master builder I laid a foundation, and another is building on it. But each man must be careful how he builds on it. For no man can lay a foundation other than the one which is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 3:9-11).
The writer to the Hebrew Christians wrote about Abraham and said, “… for he was looking for the city which has foundations, whose architect and builder is God” (Hebrews 11:10).
May we let God build us, and as we build, may we do it to serve others and bring glory to God.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
