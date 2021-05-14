When I was growing up in Ennis, Texas, cotton was king in Ellis County. In the early 1900s, Ellis County had been recognized as one of the leading cotton-producing areas in the United States. Cotton fields were all over the place no matter which direction one drove when leaving Ennis.
There were several cotton gins in Ennis and Ellis County. There was also a cotton compress along with a cotton oil company.
During cotton-picking season, the fields would be full of farmhands. Many of these would be migrant workers who came in for picking from wherever they had last been. If you had a cotton field and some kids, the kids would be out picking also.
Mechanical cotton pickers had been invented in the 1940s. A couple of folks in Ellis County might have had an International Harvester, but I just remember seeing people in the fields pulling their cotton sacks.
There would be scores of workers in the fields with a cotton sack slung over their shoulders. The cotton sack was about 12 feet long, and it would hold about 75 pounds of cotton when full.
The pickers wore work gloves to protect their hands from the rough bolls. Many times, workers wore knee pads so they could crawl down the rows in order to give their backs a rest.
I had some friends whose parents owned farms and grew cotton. The cotton was sometimes taller than me, although that isn’t saying very much. The cotton in the plant was very soft, but it did have seeds in it.
Hubert Cooke attended church at Reagor Springs where Daddy preached, and he had a little store and gasoline station. Like many of the businesses in the area, he carried supplies for cotton pickers.
One day we were in Mr. Cooke’s store, and he had some knee pads there. I told Mother I wanted some so I could pick cotton! Mother’s response was something like, “No, you really don’t want to do that.”
Picking cotton was hard, tiring, dirty, backbreaking work. It was not something you would want to do if you could do anything else.
When the cotton was picked, the sacks were then dumped into a large cotton wagon. The farmer pulled the wagon to the gin with his tractor or truck, and the cotton would be sucked out of the wagon with a large vacuum tube.
One day, Daddy and I were at a gin when they were getting the cotton out of a wagon. The owner put me up in the wagon on that nice soft cotton and let me feel the suction that was pulling the cotton into the gin.
When I was in the second grade, I planted some cotton for some sort of class project. I got an old Folger’s or Maxwell House coffee can, put some dirt in it and planted a couple of cotton seeds. A little cotton plant came up, and it had little cotton bolls on it. At least, that’s how I remember the story!
We always knew when the cotton oil plant was processing cotton seeds, because we could smell the oil. And it was a fresh, sweet, pleasant aroma!
The cotton fields are gone now, but I still remember that wonderful smell. And when I think about that smell, I think about God’s working in our lives.
“But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumphal procession, and through us spreads the fragrance of the knowledge of him everywhere. For we are the aroma of Christ to God among those who are being saved and among those who are perishing …” (2 Corinthians 2:14-15).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.