When he was 19 years old, Andrew Lloyd Webber was asked to write a cantata for a school choir. He approached his friend, Tim Rice, asking if he would write the lyrics. As they tossed around various ideas, Tim suggested the biblical story of Joseph.

The first presentation of “Joseph” was as a 15-minute pop cantata at St. Paul’s Junior School, Colet Court, in London in 1968. In 1972, “Joseph” made its professional debut as a 35-minute musical at the Edinburgh International Festival.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

