When he was 19 years old, Andrew Lloyd Webber was asked to write a cantata for a school choir. He approached his friend, Tim Rice, asking if he would write the lyrics. As they tossed around various ideas, Tim suggested the biblical story of Joseph.
The first presentation of “Joseph” was as a 15-minute pop cantata at St. Paul’s Junior School, Colet Court, in London in 1968. In 1972, “Joseph” made its professional debut as a 35-minute musical at the Edinburgh International Festival.
“Joseph” underwent a number of modifications and changes and developed into the full-length musical that has received rave reviews and wowed audiences of all ages, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
The show premiered on Broadway in January 1982. It has had several revivals, national tours and became a film staring Donny Osmond. Thousands upon thousands of schools and community theaters have presented the musical.
With just a few spoken lines and telling the story with upbeat and catchy songs, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” dramatizes a familiar story and is enjoyed by people of all ages.
Joseph was the son of Jacob and Rachel. Jacob (Israel) had 12 sons and Joseph was the next-to-youngest in age.
When Joseph was 17, he was out in the fields pasturing the flock with his brothers. Something happened – we’re not told what it was – and Joseph gave his father a bad report about his brothers.
Joseph was his father’s favorite son because he was the son of his old age. Jacob showed his love for Joseph by making him a coat of many colors. Joseph’s brothers saw this and hated Joseph so much they could not speak peacefully to him.
Joseph had a couple of dreams and just had to tell his brothers. In the first dream, they were all binding sheaves of grain in the field. Joseph’s sheaf stood upright and all of his brother’s sheaves bowed down to Joseph’s sheaf. The brother’s blood boiled with anger, and they hated him even more!
But Joseph didn’t stop. He told them of another dream. In it, the sun, moon and 11 stars bowed down to him. His brothers were jealous and his father rebuked him, but there was something about this dream that his father kept it in his mind.
Although they lived around Hebron, the sons had moved the flock several days north – about 50 miles – to the area of Shechem to pasture them. They then moved another 15 miles north to Dothan.
Jacob sent Joseph to check on his brothers and see how they were doing, and, of course, he wore his amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! His brothers spotted that coat when Joseph was miles away, and they started conspiring on how to get rid of him.
They wanted to kill him, but Reuben came to Joseph’s aid. They tossed Joseph into a pit and later sold him to some folks in a caravan.
The brothers took Joseph’s brightly colored coat, dipped it in goat’s blood, took it to their father and said, “Look what we found.” Jacob thought Joseph had been killed. The brothers knew what happened but had no shame in deceiving their father.
All of this is recorded in Genesis 37.
Joseph wound up in Egypt, and we’re told, “The Lord was with Joseph, and he became a successful man” (Genesis 39:2).
But Joseph had his difficulties. Potiphar’s wife made false charges against him, and he was cast into prison. While in prison, he interpreted a couple of dreams. One interpretation was for a man who had been Pharaoh’s butler. Joseph told him the dream meant he would be released from prison in three days and have his old job back. He asked the butler to remember him to Pharaoh so he too could be released from prison.
Later Pharaoh had a dream, and the butler finally remembered Joseph. The dream was about a famine that would be coming to the land of Egypt. Joseph told Pharaoh, “God has revealed to Pharaoh what he is about to do.” Pharaoh replied, “Since God has shown you all this, there is none so discerning and wise as you are. You shall be over my house, and all my people shall order themselves as you command” (Genesis 41:39-40).
When the famine came, Egypt had plenty of grain. However, Joseph’s family back home didn’t have food to eat so Jacob sent his sons to Egypt to buy grain. And from whom do they buy it? They bought it from Joseph, but they didn’t recognize him.
Later, they went back to Egypt to buy more grain. Over this process, Joseph asks about their father and the family.
Finally, Joseph told his brothers who he was and said, “God sent me before you to preserve life … so it was not you who sent me here, but God” (Genesis 45:5, 8).
Joseph’s brothers had seen him as the favorite son (which he was), a tattletale, a dreamer and the little brother who was annoying and arrogant. They were probably right!
But the years had changed Joseph. Joseph in Egypt became a totally different person than Joseph back home. The rejections, imprisonment and being forgotten brought Joseph to a deeper commitment to being the person God wanted him to be. Joseph began framing everything in his life within the will of God.
A couple of lessons:
Sometimes our arrogance, attitude of overwhelming self-importance or a failure to understand gets us into trouble.
When we let God control our lives, he bring positive, eternal results out of what we may have perceived would be the ultimate disaster.
Let’s choose to be the second Joseph and frame our lives within the will of God.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.