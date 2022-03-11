Charles Spurgeon said, “In all states of dilemma or of difficulty, prayer is an available source. The ship of prayer may sail through all temptations, doubts and fears, straight up to the throne of God; and though she may be outward bound with only griefs, and groans, and sighs, she shall return freighted with a wealth of blessings!”
Periodically, we are called by our nation, community or church to join in a period of prayer because of a tragic event, devastating illness or assorted human struggles.
When things become difficult for us, we are very willing to answer the call to prayer. But we also need to pray in times of great rejoicing.
There are several truths about prayer.
Prayer allows us to enter the throne room of Jehovah God (Hebrews 4:13-15). God doesn’t keep us at arm’s length. Contrary to the beautiful song, it is not God’s desire to watch us “from a distance.” He wants us to walk with him; he wants us to enter his throne room.
Spurgeon painted a beautiful picture and asked a challenging question, “In prayer, we stand where angels bow with veiled faces. There, even there, the cherubim and seraphim adore before that selfsame throne to which our prayers ascend. And shall we come there with stunted requests and narrow, contracted faith?”
Prayer is a 24/7 opportunity. The apostle Paul encouraged the Christians at Thessalonica to “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). Perhaps his words to the Christians at Colossae say it best, “Devote yourselves to prayer, keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving” (Colossians 4:2).
There may be times when we need to stop praying. When Moses was leading the children out of Egypt, they were crying out to God. “The Lord said to Moses, ‘Why do you cry to me? Tell the people of Israel to go forward.’” Basically, God said, “Quit praying and go to work.”
Generations later, God told Jeremiah to stand in the gate of the Lord’s temple and proclaim his message to the people of Judah. But then he probably startled Jeremiah when he commanded, “But as for you, Jeremiah, do not pray for these people. Do not raise a cry of prayer for them!” (Jeremiah 7:16). Why? The people were evil. The people had made a decision to worship other gods. Verse 30 even tells us they were even sacrificing their own children.
However, we must be extremely cautious if we choose to quit praying for someone because we decide they are evil. We need to realize that God has an understanding deeper than we can imagine. “‘For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the Lord” (Isaiah 55:8).
Prayer has caused God to change his mind. When Moses had gone up the mountain and God gave him the Ten Commandments, he didn’t return as soon as the people thought he should. It was then that Aaron led the people in building a golden calf. Jehovah God was not pleased and wanted to destroy the people.
Exodus 32:11 says Moses “entreated” the Lord and pled for him to not destroy his people. Moses spoke to God. This is what prayer is. Prayer is opening our hearts to God.
The Bible says God changed his mind about destroying his people. He did this because Moses entreated him – because Moses prayed to him.
Prayer may not be an option – it may be mandatory. There is an interesting incident recorded in 1 Samuel 12. Samuel, God’s prophet and judge, called the people together at Gilgal to give a farewell address.
As Samuel was admonishing the people to live faithfully for Jehovah God, he called on God to send thunder and rain. And God did. In seeing this event, the people asked Samuel to pray to God for them. Samuel responded with these words, “Far be it from me that I should sin against the Lord by ceasing to pray for you” (1 Samuel 12:23).
Folks, we can sin by not praying.
There are times our heartstrings are tugging at us because we are hurting and need to pray, but we just don’t have the words. Pray anyway. Use the words you can use.
God’s Holy Spirit is before his throne expressing our hearts to our heavenly Father. “In the same way, the Spirit helps us in our weakness. We do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans. And he who searches our hearts knows the mind of the Spirit, because the Spirit intercedes for God’s people in accordance with the will of God” (Romans 8:26-27).
We can be comforted in knowing our God does hear and answer prayer. John writes, “This is the confidence which we have before Him, that, if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us” (1 John 5:14).
We need to understand that God may not answer our prayers as we desire. God is not a “sugar daddy” who gives us everything we want. Sometimes he must say “No” because it is not in his will nor in our best interest. Sometimes it may take months or years because the time is not yet right.
James makes a couple of interesting observations about prayer: 1) “You ask and do not receive, because you ask with wrong motives, so that you may spend it on your pleasures” (James 4:3), and 2) “The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much” (James 5:16b).
How should we then pray? There are a number of suggestions, commands and prayers in the Bible that we could spend time studying, but for a beginning, why not learn from what we commonly call “The Lord’s Prayer” (Matthew 6:9-13)?
Let’s take time to pray.
We turn again to Charles Spurgeon for these closing words, “Christian, look up then and rejoice. There is always an open ear if you have an open mouth. There is always a ready hand if you have a ready heart. You only have to cry and the Lord hears; no, before you call he will answer, and while you are speaking he will hear. Oh! Don’t be backward then in prayer. Go to him when you reach your home; no, on the very way lift up your heart silently; and whatever your petition or request may be, ask it in Jesus’ name, and it will be done to you.”
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
