On Oct. 3, 1916, James Alfred Wight was born in Sunderland, County Durham, England. His father worked on ships and also was the pianist for a local cinema. His mother was both a singer and dressmaker.
Wight grew up in Glasgow and was an avid soccer fan. He attended Glasgow Veterinary College and became a veterinarian. After a short stint in Sunderland, he moved to the country, practicing in Yorkshire. He stayed there for the rest of his life.
His practice was interrupted when he served in the Royal Air Force during World War II, but he returned to his rural home.
Wight kept a journal in which he recorded the day’s events and his treatment of animals. He often told humorous illustrations about his practice, thinking that one day he would write down some of the stories.
When he was in his 50s, he bought a typewriter and began writing.
In 1972, his first book, “All Creatures Great and Small,” was published. It became a best seller and inspired a popular BBC series.
We know him better by his pen name: James Harriot. While writing his first book and watching a soccer match, he decided to use the Scottish goalie’s name as his pen name.
“I was dumbfounded by the reaction to that first book, absolutely dumbfounded,” he later told the (London) Daily Mail. “The most I had hoped for was that someone would publish it and a few people quite enjoy reading it.”
The title for the book came from Cecil Frances Alexander’s delightful children’s hymn, “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The lyrics read, “All things bright and beautiful / All creatures great and small / All things wise and wonderful, / The Lord God made them all.”
If you are familiar with Harriot’s writings, you notice that titles of four of Harriot’s books came from these four lines of Alexander’s hymn.
These creatures that Harriot treated and about which he wrote, and the ones who were the subject of Alexander’s hymn, are God’s creatures. He made them, and he cares for them.
Jesus used them in stories to illustrate how much God cares for you and me.
In Luke 12:6, Jesus asked a question, “Are not five sparrows sold for two cents? Yet not one of them is forgotten before God.”
In the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus was talking with people and said, “Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth much more than they?” (Matthew 6:26).
Jesus also used the flowers to demonstrate God’s love for us, “Observe how the lilies of the field grow; they do not toil nor do they spin, yet I say to you that not even Solomon in all his glory clothed himself like one of these” (Matthew 6:28-29).
The trees are budding out. The forsythia is blooming. Birds are chirping. The geese are flying back north. The neighbor’s dog is barking. It is spring!
And so, when we see the flowers, butterflies, birds and “all creatures great and small,” it is a reminder of how much God cares for us.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
