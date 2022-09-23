Right in the middle of one of Daddy’s sermons at the Reagor Springs Church of Christ, a little 2- or 3-year-old boy blurted out, “Mommy, Mommy, take me outside and spank me!” She did.
I’m not sure what was going on. Perhaps he wasn’t getting his way about something and wanted a change of pace. Maybe he had done something he shouldn’t have and went ahead and pronounced judgment on himself! Rumor is that he just wanted to go outside and play.
I don’t think it was Daddy’s sermon because Daddy was a good Bible student, always organized and an excellent speaker.
I don’t know if the apostle Paul ever had a kid ask his mother to take him outside and spank him. However, a young man did fall asleep during one of Paul’s sermons and fell out the window. I’m guessing that both my dad and I have had people go to sleep during our sermons.
Paul had people reject him while he was trying to teach the gospel of Jesus Christ. People ran him out of the city. He was beaten and stoned. He was thrown into prison.
In the city of Thessalonica, Paul taught in the synagogue for three Sabbaths. There were some who believed, but others formed a mob and got the city into an uproar. Some of the brethren sent Paul and Silas away to Berea.
Paul’s reception in Berea was quite different. We’re told that the Bereans were “more noble-minded than those in Thessalonica, for they received the word with great eagerness, examining the Scriptures daily to see whether these things were so” (Acts 17:11).
How many sermons have been preached and how many lessons have been taught about the people in Berea being more noble than those in Thessalonica?
I have heard about the Bereans all of my life! They received God’s word with eagerness. They examined the Scriptures to see whether or not the things they were hearing were correct. These are noble qualities.
But there may be a problem. Save for a brief reference in Acts 20:3-4, this is the only time the people at Berea are mentioned in the Bible. We don’t have any record of Paul (or anyone else) ever visiting them again. We don’t read about a church at Berea. As far as we know, neither Paul nor anyone else wrote a letter to the Christians at Berea.
There is another church that the apostle Paul wrote and commended them for their 1) work of faith, 2) labor of love and 3) steadfastness of hope. Do you remember which church that was? It was the church at Thessalonica.
As we read the first of Acts 17, it looks like the word of God didn’t take root in Thessalonica. There were a few who believed, but then we see the contrast with the people at Berea. We don’t read about Paul’s ever stopping in Thessalonica again, but he may have.
Paul did write the Christians at Thessalonica twice, and through these letters we learn about his relationship with them.
In 1 Thessalonians 2:5-9, he spoke about his gently working with them.
He commended them on their receiving the word of God. “For this reason we also constantly thank God that when you received the word of God which you heard from us, you accepted it not as the word of men, but for what it really is, the word of God, which also performs its work in you who believe” (1 Thessalonians 2:13).
He sent Timothy to strengthen and encourage them (1 Thessalonians 3:2).
In his second letter, Paul commended them on their faith, love and perseverance (2 Thessalonians 1:3-4).
As we look at “A tale of two churches,” we began by comparing those at Thessalonica with those at Berea. But perhaps the greatest comparison of two churches is between Paul’s first visit to Thessalonica and the people they became because their faith in Jesus Christ continued to grow.
These were people who understood what Paul wrote to the Colossian Christians, “If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God” (Colossians 3:1).
Looking back to the good folks at Reagor Springs who listened to Daddy’s sermons and searched the scriptures – even the kid who wanted the spanking – the word of God took root in them. It is evident in their work of faith, labor of love and steadfastness of hope that continues to this day.
May the same be said of all of us.
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
