Right in the middle of one of Daddy’s sermons at the Reagor Springs Church of Christ, a little 2- or 3-year-old boy blurted out, “Mommy, Mommy, take me outside and spank me!” She did.

I’m not sure what was going on. Perhaps he wasn’t getting his way about something and wanted a change of pace. Maybe he had done something he shouldn’t have and went ahead and pronounced judgment on himself! Rumor is that he just wanted to go outside and play.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

