Holy Father, we come to your throne in the name of Jesus Christ and by his holy power. We are thankful that we, as your children, can approach you. And Father, we are, among all people of the earth, most blessed because we are yours. We have been bought with the blood of Jesus Christ. Thank you.

You are holy. May we always honor your holy name. May our greatest desire every day be to be the people you call us to be.

Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.

