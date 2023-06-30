Holy Father, we come to your throne in the name of Jesus Christ and by his holy power. We are thankful that we, as your children, can approach you. And Father, we are, among all people of the earth, most blessed because we are yours. We have been bought with the blood of Jesus Christ. Thank you.
You are holy. May we always honor your holy name. May our greatest desire every day be to be the people you call us to be.
Today, we pray for our nation.
Father, we are thankful for the forefathers of this great nation, their expression of faith in you, and their willingness to give their lives so we might live in freedom.
We have much for which to be thankful, but Father, we also have much for which to repent.
Too many times we are dishonest and greedy. Please forgive us.
Too many times we are power hungry. Please forgive us.
Too many times we are selfish and self-centered. Please forgive us.
Too many times we are lacking in compassion. Please forgive us.
Too many times we are self-righteous. Please forgive us.
Too many times we are arrogant and divisive. Please forgive us.
Too many times we are lacking in integrity. Please forgive us.
Too many times we are disrespectful and inconsiderate. Please forgive us.
Too many times we are cruel and vulgar. Please forgive us.
Too many times we call evil good and good evil. Please forgive us.
And Father, as you forgive us, may we have hearts filled with gratitude. May we always be thankful for your reconciling us to yourself. May we be thankful for the daily gifts that too many times we take for granted. May we cling to you fiercely.
We ask that you move in our lives, and may our hearts be like a stream of water in your hands. We pray for your will to be our desire. We pray that we will stand for what is right. We pray that our lives will be like a city on a hill and that the light of Jesus Christ will be seen in each of us.
May we realize that the battles we face every day – in our world, in our nation, in our cities, in our families, and yes, in ourselves – pale in comparison to the battle of battles that was fought and won 2,000 years ago when Jesus the Christ was brutally killed, hung on a cross and buried in a borrowed tomb. By your eternal power, three days later He arose from the grave victorious over sin, over death, over Satan.
May we lift high the banner of the cross.
May we always place our hope and trust in you, and in you alone.
May we let your Holy Spirit live in us and guide us.
May we always allow Jesus to be Lord and Savior of our lives.
May we remember that by your glorious power it is Jesus Christ who is King of kings and Lord of lords. We thank you for that.
It is in His Holy Name we pray.
And we as a people in this great nation, join together with grateful hearts and say, “Amen.”
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
