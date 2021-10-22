It was 79 years ago today that Charlie Pedlie was killed in an airplane crash.
Granddad Layton periodically spoke about Charlie Pedley, often just calling him by his last name.
In earlier years, Granddad and Mama Dee owned a few acres of farmland in what is now Irving, Texas. Pedley and his wife were neighbors, and the families enjoyed spending time with and helping each other. They were good friends.
Pedley was a pilot for American Airlines in the days when DC-3s ruled the skies. The DC-3 was manufactured by the Douglas Aircraft Corp. Douglas had manufactured the DC-1 and the DC-2, but C.R. Smith, CEO of American Airlines, wanted a little larger airplane so it could be equipped with side-by-side sleeping berths.
Donald Douglas was reluctant to develop a new airplane, but after numerous calls from Smith, Douglas agreed to build the airplane. One motivating factor was Smith’s commitment to purchase 20 aircraft. American Airlines inaugurated passenger service for the DC-3 on June 26, 1936.
Pedley flew out of Love Field in Dallas. Many times when he was returning at nighttime, he would fly over his farm, flash his landing lights to let his wife know he would be landing soon and proceed to the airport. His wife would drive to the airport and pick him up.
On Oct. 23, 1942, Pedley began a transcontinental flight departing Burbank, Calif., at 4:36 p.m. American Airlines Flight 28 was scheduled to terminate at La Guardia Field in Queens, N.Y. The DC-3 Pedley was flying was “Flagship Connecticut,” and its registration was NC16017.
American Airlines produced promotional postcards featuring Pedley’s airplane, “Flagship Connecticut,” flying over Lower Manhattan and La Guardia Airport.
Pedley climbed to 9,000 feet and set a course that would take them over Riverside, Calif., and through the San Gorgonio Pass flying safely between the 10,000-foot Mount San Jacinto and the 11,500-foot Mount San Gorgonio. Ten minutes before Pedley departed Burbank, an Army Air Corps B-34 Ventura piloted by Bill Wilson had taken off from Long Beach Army Airfield. Wilson knew Pedley’s co-pilot, Fred Reppert, and they had visited at a restaurant the prior evening. While talking, they realized they would be flying similar routes and began planning about how to acknowledge each other if they flew close to each other.
Even though military aircraft were to keep a couple of miles distance from civilian planes, when Wilson spotted Pedley’s DC-3, he decided to rendezvous with it. Because his plane was faster, Wilson soon caught up with the DC-3. He was about 1 1/2 to 2 miles to the left of the airliner and rocked his wings but did not receive a response. He passed the airliner, crossed its path and reduced speed to let the airliner catch up. Wilson then turned his bomber toward the airliner to see his friend. As he did, he realized he was much closer than he thought. As he turned away, his propeller struck the tail of the DC-3, knocking off about three-fourths of the rudder. Because of this, Capt. Charlie Pedley’s DC-3 went into a flat spin and crashed in Chino Canyon, killing the nine passengers and three crew members.
The Civil Aeronautics Board investigated the accident, and on Jan. 23, 1943, released a report that said, “We are driven to the conclusion that this collision resulted from the reckless and irresponsible act of the bomber pilot and that the captain of the airliner was without fault.”
Granddad Layton remembered Charlie Pedley all of his life.
I am reminded of Proverbs 18:24, “A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” Granddad and Pedley were these friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.