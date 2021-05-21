In 1972, the Statler Brothers released their Grammy-winning song, “The Class of ’57.”
As Harold, Don, Phil and Lew blended their voices in perfect harmony, they took a stroll down memory lane. It was a walk filled with joy, grief, sorrow, despair, empathy, wonder and comfort.
They told the stories of Nancy, Harvey, Jerry, Paul and other members of the class of ’57. The theme line of the song is “And the class of ’57 had its dreams.”
But as you read between the lines of the song, there was a difference between the dreams of this class and the reality of life years later. Some were successful in their career, and others were making a positive impact in life. There were those who were in debt. Marriages and relationships had broken down. One had taken his life.
What had happened to the dreams of the class of ’57? “Things get complicated when you get past 18.”
We are rejoicing with and happy for the class of 2021. Whether that be a high school class, college degree or moving from kindergarten to first grade, these are joyful times for these students. Most, if not all, are looking forward to the next phase of life with wonderful anticipation.
However, as those of us who are older have had high school and college reunions, we’ve seen some of the same stories the Statlers saw in “The Class of ’57.”
As members of the class of 2021 “get past 18,” there is a word that has been part of their lives this past school year, and that word is COVID. OK, I realize that COVID is not really a word – it is an acronym, but it has defined what we did and how we lived for a year plus. It will not be forgotten anytime soon.
Because it will not be forgotten anytime soon, let’s take that acronym and give it a new and positive meaning to help direct our lives in the coming years as we “get past 18.”
Compassion – Be a person of compassion. Our world is filled with self-centered, self-righteous, self-absorbed people who, too many times, don’t contribute positively to the betterment of our city, nation and world. Be a person of compassion; show folks that you care; extend an extra measure of grace to everyone. “In everything, treat others as you would want them to treat you, for this fulfills the law and the prophets” (Matthew 7:12).
Optimistic – Be an optimistic person. Do you see a glass half-empty or half-full? Do you see a door and wonder if it is locked, or do you turn the handle and go inside? See possibilities and walk through doors (and open doors for others). Know that you can grow and become a better person every day of your life. Pursue that growth. “In all hard work there is profit, but merely talking about it only brings poverty” (Proverbs 14:23).
Valiant – Be one who is valiant. It’s really easy to float downstream. Swimming upstream is difficult and demanding but necessary many times in life. Swimming upstream is what gives the salmon life. Being valiant means being courageous, fearless and noble. It means standing up against that which is wrong even when you’re in the minority. It means standing up against injustice, racism, sin, anger, bitterness, evil and pettiness. “Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm” (Ephesians 6:13).
Integrity – Be a person defined by integrity. Being a person of integrity is more than just being honest. If I lay a $100 bill on the table, you take it when I walk out of the room and confess to having taken it when I return, you would be honest. However, if you were a person of integrity, you never would have taken that money. A person with integrity is undivided, one who is whole, one who has sound moral character. “He who walks in integrity and with moral character walks securely, But he who takes a crooked way will be discovered and punished” (Proverbs 10:9).
Devoted – Be a devoted person. Be concerned, be dedicated, be thoughtful, be committed, hold fast. When you pursue your career, be devoted to it. When you marry your spouse, be devoted to that person. When you have a family, be devoted to them. Most of all – and let this be the underlying principle – be devoted to Jehovah God, be devoted to his holy word and his holy will, be devoted to serving others in his name and for his glory. “Let us hold fast the confession of our hope without wavering, for he who promised is faithful” (Hebrews 10:23).
And as you, the class of 2021, “get past 18,” we offer this priestly blessing: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace” (Numbers 6:24-26).
Kenneth Mills is a deacon and former preacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.