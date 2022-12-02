It was one of the most unusual elections in Arkansas history with some of the most outspoken and controversial candidates. It was the 1968 election, featuring Vice President Hubert Humphrey, former Vice President Richard Nixon, and outspoken segregationist George Wallace.

The American Independent Party was a third party formed in late 1967 as a protest to the civil rights policies and more liberal programs of the national Democratic Party. The effort was spearheaded by then-Gov. George Wallace of Alabama. In Arkansas, the victory of the American Independent Party became the only time a third-party candidate won a statewide contest.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

