For generations, the Lone Ranger has charged the imaginations of millions around the world with tales of western adventure and the pursuit of justice. But a number of historians now believe that the Lone Ranger was possibly based on a real person, an escaped Texas slave turned U.S. Marshal named Bass Reeves. Regardless of any possible link to the Lone Ranger stories of the 20th century, the story of Reeves is as remarkable as any western legend.

Reeves was born in Crawford County, in northwest Arkansas, around 1838. His family was owned by the prosperous and politically well-connected family of William Reeves, an early Arkansas legislator. While Bass Reeves was still young, the family left Arkansas for Texas. They settled near the Red River in Grayson County around 1846. George Reeves, the son of William Reeves, would grow up and serve as Grayson County tax collector by 1848 and county sheriff by 1850 and would play an important role in the future lawman’s life.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

