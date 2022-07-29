The act of treason is often committed by those least suspected of being capable of it, but the act is just as devastating.

During the American Revolution, Benedict Arnold, once a decorated and respected officer, betrayed the American effort. In World War II, radio propagandists such as Axis Sally and Tokyo Rose would mock American troops with their messages to break their will or incite them to desert. During the Korean War, there was Seoul City Sue, a propagandist whose Arkansas roots made her acts even more shocking.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

