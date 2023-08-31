By the beginning of the 20th century, the United States had built one of the most powerful navies in the world. The battleship USS Arkansas, designated BB-33 by the Navy, was an achievement for the expanding power of the U.S. Navy. During its career, the USS Arkansas and its crew would distinguish itself at some of the most important events of the early 20th century.

Several other vessels had the name of the Natural State. During the Civil War, both Union and Confederate navies had ships named Arkansas. The Union ship was a wooden supply vessel while the Confederate version was an ironclad ship that saw only four months of service before it was sunk in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge in 1862.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

