Since the creation of the state, Pulaski County has been the focus of politics and business for the state of Arkansas as the home of the state capital. But few people may know who the county was named for.

Count Casimir Pulaski, a Polish general, arrived in the United States during the American Revolution, trained American troops, and gave his life for the freedom of the new land. Pulaski became a hero for the generation of men who fought for American independence.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

