Flooding had been a periodic problem in Arkansas throughout recorded history. The original Arkansas capital of Arkansas Post on the Mississippi and Arkansas rivers had to move several times because of flooding and was ultimately abandoned.

Throughout the 19th century, efforts were made to build levees and dams in attempts to control flooding. Floods in 1915 and 1922 caused millions of dollars in damages to the state. Perhaps the worst was the Flood of 1927, a flood of almost biblical proportions, which devastated the entire Mississippi River Valley.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.