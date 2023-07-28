Summer in Arkansas means long, hot days and starry nights. It is a time for kids staying up late chasing fireflies in their backyards and jumping into whatever puddle of water they can find to beat the heat. It also means ice cream. And in Arkansas, the Yarnell’s Ice Cream Co. has been feeding that tradition for eight decades.

Ice cream exploded in popularity in the latter half of the 1800s after the hand-crank ice cream machine was developed, allowing people to make the dessert with a combination of ice, rock salt and various creams. However, refrigeration technology was still primitive and ice was often hard to come by. Ice cream melted very quickly and households had no way to store or preserve it in summer.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

