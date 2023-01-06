Many wonder what the new year will bring. This new year was marked with war in some nations and peace in others. There was triumph, and there was heartbreak. But, the world paused to celebrate the end of one year and the hopes for the next.

In New York City, the famous dropping of the Times Square Ball marked the new year. It is a tradition dating back to New Year’s Eve 1904 when Adolph Ochs, then owner of The New York Times, devised it as a way of celebrating the new year by having the glass ball lowered on the roof of his newspaper building.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

