Backstabbing and corruption are often common features of politics, so much so that many people are repelled by the entire process. The obsessive quest for power sometimes turns upstanding citizens into monstrous tyrants. In Arkansas, this resulted in one of the most controversial elections in state history: two men and the 1870 congressional race that was ultimately stolen.

Thomas Boles was born near Clarksville in July 1837. Most of his life and later career would center around western Arkansas. He served as a teacher for a time before winning election as sheriff of Yell County in 1858. He began studying law and was admitted to the state bar in 1860.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

