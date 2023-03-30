A confrontation had been brewing for a long time. But when a duel resulted in the death of a congressional representative, it would shock Arkansas.

The duel would take place years before Arkansas statehood between Territorial Secretary Robert Crittenden and Territorial Delegate Henry W. Conway. Crittenden had guided the territory for years in the powerful combination treasurer and secretary of state. Conway was the nonvoting congressional representative for Arkansas.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

