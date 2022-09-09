To achieve the heights of a profession often takes hard work and determination. Sometimes it is achieved entirely by accident. And this was the case with the bizarre governorship of Xenophon O. Pindall, who served for nearly two years as acting governor.

Pindall was born in Monroe County, Mo., in 1873. It is a very rural county most well-known for being the birthplace of famed author Mark Twain. His father was a colonel in the Confederate Army during the Civil War and an attorney. At a young age, the family relocated to Desha County. His childhood was one marked with tragedy. He watched his three brothers all die in childhood.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

