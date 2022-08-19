It was the end of the Civil War, and the men in uniform hoped the danger was over and they could finally resume their lives. But in an instant, a cruel twist of fate forever ended those hopes for hundreds of people.

The explosion of the steamship Sultana in 1865 was the worst maritime disaster in American history, a disaster that took the souls of hundreds on the Mississippi River between Arkansas and Tennessee. It is a story still remembered with sadness and dread to this day.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

