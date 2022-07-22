“A public office is a public trust,” President Grover Cleveland once declared. Though it is often the opposite that usually gains attention, many men and women have served in various offices with dignity, integrity and competence. Arkansas has had several such figures.

One such figure was Kaneaster Hodges Jr., a U.S. senator for Arkansas for just 13 months in the late 1970s.

Ken Bridges is a Professor of History and Geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also Resident Historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.