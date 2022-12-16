Hattie Caraway was not going to stay quiet. Her husband dead only a few months and already having had to fight an election to keep his seat in the United States Senate, the nation’s only woman senator was determined not to be ignored and pushed aside.

Her husband of 29 years, Thaddeus Caraway, was a popular congressman and U.S. senator from northeastern Arkansas. Hattie Caraway had proudly stood by his side as his career advanced and was heartbroken by his sudden death by a heart attack Nov. 6, 1931. One week later, Gov. Harvey Parnell appointed her as interim U.S. senator, not expecting she would seek a full term.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

