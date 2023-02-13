With February, spring training begins for baseball teams across the country. Arkansas itself has hosted major league games in the past. One remarkable team that gathered a lot of attention in its short lifespan was the Little Rock Grays of the early 1930s, a team owned and manned by African-Americans.

Baseball had long since become America’s pastime. Millions of Americans followed their favorite teams, from the major leagues down to simple sandlot games. In a time when America was still divided, even baseball was divided. In the 1880s, major league teams decided they would not allow African-Americans to play on the teams with White players, a decision that stood until 1947.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

