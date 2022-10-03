During World War II, submarines provided an invaluable service for the United States as they silently patrolled the depths of the seas, protecting ships and shore alike. Among the many distinguished subs serving in the war and afterward was the USS Razorback, which is now docked in the Arkansas River in North Little Rock.

Among its many adventures since its 1944 launch, perhaps its most curious journey is how a submarine with no connection to Arkansas became a mascot to the state and became the centerpiece of a naval museum deep inside a landlocked state.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

