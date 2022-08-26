Reconstruction was a time of chaos, violence, corruption and confusion in Arkansas. Politicians plotted against each other while lynchings and assassinations bloodied the landscape. In the midst of the intrigue, one man rose from relative obscurity in the Legislature to catapult himself into the governor’s office, Ozro Hadley.

Ozro Amander Hadley was born into a farming family in Chautauqua County, N.Y., in 1826, in the southwestern corner of the state. As his father’s health declined, he took on more responsibilities of running the farm. Eventually, he started an insurance business. In 1855, he moved to Rochester, a small community in the southeastern portion of the Minnesota Territory to again sell insurance. He was elected as a Republican as Olmseted County auditor and re-elected several times.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.