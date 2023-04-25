Gen. Frederick Steele had made the U.S. Army his life. During the Civil War, he rose through the ranks quickly, but when the time came to lead a campaign, his career and the entire Union Army effort in Arkansas almost disintegrated because of a wagonload of corn.

Steele had been born in New York in 1819 and graduated from West Point in 1839. He had served well enough during the Mexican War and in the Vicksburg and Pea Ridge campaigns during the Civil War. In spring 1864, Gen. Henry Halleck placed Steele in command of Union troops in Arkansas and ordered him to take out Confederate positions in Shreveport on the Red River, an effort mirrored by advancing Union troops in Louisiana.

Ken Bridges is a Professor of History and Geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also Resident Historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.