William Dunbar left a life of privilege and ease in Scotland and embarked on one of the great adventures of early Arkansas. He gave the nation an in-depth look at northern Louisiana and Arkansas.

Dunbar was born at his father's estate in northern Scotland in 1750. His father, Sir Archibald Dunbar, was a member of the British nobility as the Fourth Baronet of Northfield and Duffus. He was one of seven children born into a life of privilege.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.