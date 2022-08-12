Ham Moses grew up in a time when Arkansas was still mostly farms untouched by the modern world. Because of his ambition both behind the scenes and in public, he helped usher in the modern age of industrialization for the state.

Colter Hamilton “Ham” Moses was born in 1888 to a hardworking family in Hampton. His father worked long days as a lumberjack and as a farmer while his mother was a teacher. As such, hard work and education were important values from an early age. He worked hard on the farm and followed his father to work in the logging camps, all the while attending school.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

