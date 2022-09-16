‘A good man is always learning” is an old Latin proverb. Sages and thinkers since the days of the first schools thousands of years ago have recognized the importance of education in shaping and informing the minds of students from their earliest lessons and throughout their lives.

Leaders of schools and colleges play a special role in developing the culture of a learning community. One such education leader in Arkansas, John Brown Watson, became an important figure in shaping the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and strengthening its reputation as a college.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.