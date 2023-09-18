The 1890s were the beginning of a new and difficult chapter in Arkansas history. Race, which had long been an undercurrent in the social and political history of the state, emerged as an issue once again as a new series of segregation laws were proposed in the Legislature with the sole purpose of separating and subjugating African-Americans. The result would usher in a new era of oppression for many that lasted decades in the state.

In the 1890 election, Arkansas took a sharp reactionary turn with new legislators and Gov. James Eagle coming to office. Not long after the 1891 legislative session started, Sen. John Tillman proposed a new bill based on a Mississippi law that mandated that railroad passengers be segregated by race on the train and be required to sit in separate rooms while waiting on their trains. Tillman was a Fayetteville attorney, elected to the state Senate in 1888, and lobbied fiercely for the bill.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

