School is underway once again across the nation. Millions of students have returned to classes. It is part of a time-honored ritual, sometimes loved and sometimes loathed, all in an effort to help make better, wiser citizens and to show students the heights they are capable of reaching. Public schools have been a part of American life for nearly four centuries.

Many ancient societies had systems of learning, and children have been learning from parents from times long since past. The earliest public schools date to Massachusetts in 1635, the first being the Boston Latin Grammar School.

Ken Bridges is a professor of history and geography at South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, where he lives with his wife and six children. He is also resident historian for the South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, based in El Dorado. Bridges can be reached by e-mail at kbridges@southark.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.