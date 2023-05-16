The 29th annual Picklefest returns to downtown Atkins on Friday and Saturday.
This year’s festival will feature more activities and games for kids and the festival’s first car show on Saturday, according to Richard Austin with People for a Better Atkins.
“This is the 60th anniversary of fried dill pickles, the same recipe that we use today,” he said. “We are giving away a camp chef flat top grill at 3 p.m. on May 20. The grill is still in the box and will be at Pickle Fest available for pickup. You do not have to be present to win.”
Additional information on the grill giveaway can be obtained at the People for a Better Atkins page online on Facebook.
The Atkins Pickle Plant was started in 1945 when the Goldsmith Pickle Co. invested $75,000 and another $51,000 was raised by residents. Atkins was known as the pickle capital of the world for many years, Austin said.
The first annual Picklefest took place in 1992 to celebrate the community and its heritage, and in 2005 the festival became the Atkins Spring Jubilee after the pickle plant closed in 2002. It went back to Picklefest in 2006.
People for a Better Atkins is a nonprofit organization that tries to help give back to the community of Atkins, Austin explained. Funds raised from Picklefest and donations go to buying food baskets during the Christmas holidays for those in need.
Bernell Austin leased a piece of property from Griffin Oil Co. in the 1960s and opened The Duchess restaurant in April 1960, Austin said.
That recipe has never been written down and is still a family secret, Austin said.
Bernell Austin decided to move to what was known as The Loner restaurant, on Church Street and closer to Interstate 40, in 1968. The Duchess closed in September 1968. Austin owned The Loner until he retired in 1978. He passed away in 1999. Richard Austin’s father, Gearld Austin, took over the the dill pickle legacy in 1999.
“As long as there is a PBA and a Picklefest, we are going to sell the fried dill pickles, because that was a promise my grandfather made. When I talk about Grandfather’s pickles, Dad and Grandpa are still alive to me,” Austin said.
Austin encouraged anyone willing to volunteer for the two-day festival to reach him on Facebook.
Austin said the first Picklefest car show will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and will continue until 12:30 p.m. Then the Picklefest parade will start at 1 p.m.
Half the registration fee of $10 will be split with the Johnathan Hentschel benefit. Hentschel was severely injured in a hunting accident last November. A benefit car show and concert for the Hentschel will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pope County Riding Club Arena.
The Picklefest Car Show will feature top 10 awards, Fatman’s Choice Award and the Mautofied Society choice award.
Schedule of events
Friday
Noon – Opening prayer and national anthem by Ella Hankins
Noon-8 p.m. – Food and craft vendors open
1-2 p.m. – Atkins High School’s Ella Hankins, Lilly Gibson and Adrianna Houghton
2:30-3:30 p.m. – TBA
4-5 p.m. – Chas Cardington
5:30-6:15 p.m. – Jamie Johnson, Jeremy Dodd and friends
6:30-8 p.m. – Tooter Deal and The Noise Complaint
8 p.m. – Picklefest rodeo
Saturday
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Food and craft vendors open
9 a.m.-noon – 4-H Petting Zoo
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Picklefest Car Show
9:30-11:30 a.m. – Talent show and horseshoe tournament
Noon-1 p.m. – Ron Wayn
1 p.m. – Picklefest parade
1:30 p.m. – Pickle eating and juice-drinking contests
2-3 p.m. – Drytown
3:30-5 p.m. – Jason Campbell and Dem Boys
8 p.m. – Picklefest rodeo
