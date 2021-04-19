Hope Cottage is the shelter provided by White County Domestic Violence Prevention for those women and children without options and needing help to escape an abusive situation.
When a woman is educated and employable, with financial resources and friends and/or family to help, we are not needed. Many women are already employed and have financial resources with friends and/or family to help and don’t need us. Our mission is to be there for those facing abuse alone with no resources.
The need to help victims of domestic abuse here in White County and nationwide is still so great. Our job will never “be done,” so to speak. The needs we see require us to remain vigilant and consistent, to be available for those who reach out to us. Arkansas statistics show that for 2019 there were 52 total deaths due to domestic violence, (28 women, 14 men, nine children). One of those deaths occurred here in White County.
Lack of understanding of domestic abuse still prevails. Part of our job is a continued effort to educate the public on what domestic abuse is and how to spot it. Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control over another. The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary dramatically.
Some still ask, “Why don’t abused women just leave?” Here are some reasons you can share with others when the subject comes up:
1) Her risk of serious injury/death increases 75 percent when she tries to leave.
2) Fear of the batterer, what her partner might do if she tries to leave.
3) She is economically dependent and has no resources.
4) Children tie her to her abuser.
5) Cultural/religious beliefs about marriage and divorce.
6) She is isolated with no support system and nowhere to go.
7) She is brainwashed to believe she deserves the abuse.
8) Her history: This is just the way it is. If she grew up in an abusive home she is more likely to view abuse as normal.
9) She does not believe law enforcement or anyone else will help her.
The year 2020 was difficult for all of us. Hope Cottage has sheltered 63 women and 18 children since July of last year, (when our fiscal year began). We normally average 157 women a year. We did have one client with COVID-19, and our staff handled this situation very well, providing her meals as she quarantined in her room and keeping appropriate distance. She recovered and no one else caught the virus. With so many businesses being closed and the public not out and about as before, our brochures were not seen by the public as before.
Also, in speaking with our clients, many felt it was safer to stay in an abusive situation instead of chancing getting COVID by leaving home. For this reason, we may be facing an above-normal increase of those needing help in the months to come.
Our website, www.hopecottage.info, is a great education tool you can share with others. Under the “Get Involved” title on our website, you can donate online, find a list of items always needed for donation, information on our thrift store, (for volunteering) and statistics the public needs to be aware of regarding domestic abuse. We are on Facebook under Hope Cottage, and twitter as @Hopecottage2.
Hope Cottage, and Hope Restored Thrift Store, would not be here without the commitment of our employees, volunteers, board and our donors/supporters. Thank you for helping to keep our doors and phone lines open and available for that next woman who calls us for help.
We want to remind our White County residents, we are still here, still providing options and help to all who call us. For more information, call (501) 278-4673.
