Katy Ruth and Harley J. Bridger of Searcy will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with a reception hosted by family on Oct. 17, 2021, at 2 Marlaine Circle in Searcy.
Harley J. Bridger and the former Katy Ruth Tole were married Oct. 19, 1946, in Wichita, Kan. They have two children, Ron Bridger of Prescott, Ariz., and John Bridger of Scottsdale, Ariz., four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Both are graduates of Pangburn High School and are retired from Arizona Public Schools. Harley is also a World War II veteran.
All family and friends are welcome to attend the reception. The couple requests no gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.