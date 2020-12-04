Have you ever had homemade bread during holiday celebrations? The aroma from baked bread fills the house, and that melt in your mouth sensation, there is little to compare in my opinion.
There are two types of yeast breads: batter breads and kneaded breads. Batter breads, or sometimes referred to as short breads, are easier to make because they do not require kneading the dough. The dough is mixed with an electric mixer, placed in a pan to rise once, and then baked. This type of bread will have a coarse texture and pebbly surface.
Kneaded breads are made when you knead the dough to distribute the ingredients evenly and it develops the gluten in flour, which provides strength, elasticity and structure to the bread. Kneading gives bread an even texture and a smooth rounded top. Kneading can be done by hand, with a heavy-duty mixer with a bread hook or with a heavy-duty food processor. Kneaded breads are usually shaped and usually required to rise twice.
I first learned to bake bread with my mom. I loved “helping” to knead!! I was always so proud of my little loaf that I didn’t want to cut it up to eat it. Mom only told me years later that my bread wasn’t really that good. I really worked that dough and used a lot of flour, so it was a bit tough. Now, kneading bread by hand (not with my stand mixer) can be relaxing.
Some individuals are reluctant to make yeast bread because how it is “handled” will affect the results of baked goods. If you want to make yeast bread for the holidays, here are some tips that will help take the mystery out of baking with yeast:
Make sure your yeast is fresh. Check the expiration date and discard any that has expired. Expired yeast will not become active and the bread will not rise. During the beginning of the pandemic, yeast was hard to find! But now, it is back in stock in most places.
If you have rapid or quick-rise yeast in the pantry, it can be substituted for regular yeast, just reduce the rise time by one half.
If you are unsure about the freshness of your yeast, test it before beginning. Dissolve 1 teaspoon of sugar in one-half cup of warm water (110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit). Slowly sprinkle one packet of yeast into the water. Stir the mixture and set a timer for 10 minutes. In 3 to 4 minutes, the yeast should have absorbed enough liquid to activate and will come to the surface.
If at the end of 10 minutes, the yeast has multiplied to the 1-cup mark and has a rounded crown, it's still very active and fresh and can be used in your recipe. Remember to deduct the half-cup of water used for the test from the total liquid used in the recipe. This process is sometimes referred to as "proofing the yeast."
You’ll also want to use a food thermometer to accurately determine the temperature of liquids. Yeast is a living organism. If the liquid is too hot, it will kill the yeast cells. If it's too cold, the yeast will remain dormant and won't raise the dough. Use very warm liquid (120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit) if the active dry yeast will be added to dry ingredients. If it's to be added to liquid ingredients, use warm liquid (110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit).
Once the bread has been made and it is time to rise, place the dough in a warm spot to rise. Yeast dough rises or "proofs" best when the temperature is 80 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit. To make sure the dough is warm enough, cover the bowl loosely with plastic wrap sprayed with non-stick cooking spray, and then cover with a clean dish towel.
Place the bowl on a wire rack over a pan of hot water in a draft-free spot or place the bowl on the top rack of an unheated oven. Put a pan of hot water on the rack below it. Yet another option is to turn the oven on at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 1 minute, then turn it off. Place the bowl on the center rack of the oven and close the door.
Once the dough has risen, you may want to test it to make sure that it has risen sufficiently. When you think the dough has doubled in size, lightly poke two fingers about a half-inch into the dough. If the indentations remain, the dough has risen enough.
As you bake for the holidays, why not start a family tradition at your house with homemade bread? This recipe is easy, even for kids, because it uses a bag! Plus, it makes only one loaf — just enough to get started. Try it yourself for the holidays.
Bread in a Bag
Yield: 12 servings
Serving Size: 1/12 of loaf
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 3 tablespoons powdered milk
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon rapid rise yeast
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup warm water (120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit)
- 1 cup flour as needed, extra, for kneading
Directions: Combine all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, powdered milk, sugar, salt and yeast in a 1-gallon resealable freezer bag. Squeeze upper part of bag to force air out and seal bag. Shake and work bag with fingers to blend ingredients.
Add oil and warm water to dry ingredients. Reseal bag. Mix by working bag with fingers until dough is completely mixed and pulls away from bag.
On a floured surface, knead dough 5 minutes or until smooth and elastic, adding flour as needed. Put dough back into bag and let it rest 10 minutes.
Shape dough on greased baking sheet or put into a 4-inch by 8-inch greased loaf pan. Cover with a clean cloth or plastic wrap and let rise until doubled in bulk.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for about 30 minutes or until golden brown. It may take between 25 and 45 minutes to bake.
Remove from pan and cool on a wire rack or clean dish towel.
Nutrition information per serving: Calories 160, total fat 4g, cholesterol 0mg, sodium 200mg, total carbohydrate 27g, dietary fiber 2g, sugars 4g, protein 4g.
Tried and True Tip: To substitute one form of yeast for another form of yeast, use these equivalents: one envelope of active dry yeast equals 2 1/4 teaspoons of bulk active dry yeast or 1/3 of a 2-ounce cake of compressed fresh yeast.
