Do you worry about money? Do you and your family argue about money?
Money is a common problem for a family, regardless of income, age and education of family members. Sometimes a lack of income to meet basic needs causes the money hassle. But, more often, inadequate communication about money is the root of financial problems.
You may, like me, have grown up in a household where money was not discussed much. Or maybe you grew up in a household where a common conversation centered around how much someone made that week and how they were going to spend their paycheck.
When family members have different values and attitudes toward spending and saving money, or when families strive for unrealistic goals, there is a potential for conflict! And no matter the amount of money — it all makes a difference.
Maybe one spouse likes to buy 3 or 4 soft drinks a day, while the other is a whiz at saving money with coupons. Or maybe one spouse likes to hunt (and buy firearms, camo, a four-wheeler, trailer and other “stuff”) and the other will scrimp and save their pennies to buy a new suit from a consignment shop. When family members do not “talk things out,” even the best spending plan may not work.
Preventing and overcoming money problems takes honest and candid communication. It also takes time and effort. If you are lucky enough to have a little “extra” money from stimulus checks, you may have a hard time deciding how to use that extra money wisely.
Change, confusion and conflict are a normal part of everyone’s life. Changing employment patterns or new ways to earn income have caused us to rethink how we earn and how we spend. It is easy for family members to be guided by messages heard from the world around them (new cars, new homes, better “stuff,” etc.). Often, the result can be a loss of knowing what is really important to each individual and to families as a whole.
Anticipating and dealing with change, whether good or bad, as it affects the way money is used is a challenging aspect of financial management. The most basic rule is to live within your income. If your income takes a dive, then decrease your spending. If your income increases, you have more choices! If you have extra, saving up 3-6 months of take-home pay as a “safety net” is highly suggested, if you don’t have that already. Then, you can start saving for other dreams and goals, like a long cruise or even investing in the stock market.
But if your family doesn’t agree on money issues, you may find it hard to do anything. Ask the following questions when talking about money with a spouse or another member of the family:
- How do you feel about the way your family communicates about money?
- Share your “ideal.” How would you like your situation to be?
- Identify where you would like some help. Do you agree or disagree about needs for help?
- What are some sources of help available to you?
- Are you able to talk with another person about his/her financial mistakes (such as overspending, making a large purchase without you)?
- Are you able to talk about potential money problems before they happen?
Making financial decisions is a challenge for every family. If you run into problems making decisions, these steps may help you arrive at an acceptable solution for everyone involved.
Step 1: Define the problem. Be specific. List only one problem at a time (try not to bring up the _____ incident from 3 years ago).
Step 2: List ways the problem could be solved. Write down all possible solutions that come to mind. Do not judge their worth at this point (don’t make quick judgments).
Step 3: Now evaluate each of the solutions listed in Step 2. Are they workable, practical and agreeable to everyone involved? Can you combine several alternatives?
Step 4: Select one solution. Outline the steps necessary to arrive at this solution.
Step 5: What might stand in the way of reaching your goal? How can you avoid these obstacles? What are you willing to sacrifice to solve this problem? Whose support do you need?
Watch my blog — Small Steps to Healthy Habits — and check out the Kids and Money series. Learn tips on how to talk about money with your kids, including downloadable parent guides. If you are struggling with money, don’t hesitate to give me a call. I have a great handout on Family Communications About Money that can help you get started. We also have publications on Shape Up Your Spending and Achieving Financial Goals.
