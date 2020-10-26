It’s finally cooling off. The quickened pace and excitement of the autumn is here. Summer and all that summer brings is behind us. Now it’s time to face the challenge of putting away and storing all the paraphernalia of summer.
This storing would include all the wonderful tools and knickknacks required to maintain the garden, such as rakes, spades, clippers, hoes, hoses, wheelbarrow, flowerpots and lawnmower (be sure to properly prep them for winter storage). The real toys of summer such as bikes, helmets, in-line skates, tennis rackets, basketballs, baseballs, gloves and bats, golf bags and shoes also need the care and attention of proper cleaning and storing.
The vast accumulation of stuff to be stored can seem overwhelming. Organizing the equipment of summer living may lend itself for you to look about the house in search of storage solutions.
Gather all the sports equipment and store it in bushel baskets. Likewise, put all your picnic gear in one or two coolers that will fit neatly on a shelf in the garage. If you’re really creative, develop a pulley system to raise and lower a shelf in your garage to store things out of the way and take advantage of high ceilings. If you have a canoe or kayak, you could use that craft for storage and then raise and lower it from your garage rafters.
If the thought of crawling up into the attic with picnic gear and lawn furniture makes the task difficult, make it easy by using space in the garage or by putting shelving in the basement or use a storage shed.
Make sure your storage area is dry and ventilated and that you wrap items appropriately. Tight plastic wrap can be deadly for things that need to breathe or might attract mildew. Lawn furniture cushions should be thoroughly dry before storing and then placed loosely in a nylon bag or plastic storage bin just to keep them dust-free. You might even need to run a dehumidifier in your storage area until the air is colder and dryer.
Donate or throw away before you store. If your children have outgrown their skates or lifejackets but the items are still in good condition, give them away or consign them. Don’t store items that need repair or replacement. If you need to repair any items, do it before putting them in storage. Be sure to label bins clearly so there will be no need to look through everything early next spring if you just need the picnic basket.
Make sure all your equipment is clean and maintained before storing. Mud or dirt can cause deterioration if not removed before storing. In addition, a clean storage strategy will ensure that summer can begin as soon as you get your belongings out of storage.
No matter what you invest in or whatever ingenious way you manage to solve your storage quandaries, keep in mind these tips before you store, and your summer gear will be ready when the days get longer and warmer next spring.
Now that you’ve taken care of outside stuff, it’s time to look inside. We tend to clean up areas that we see frequently, but sometimes we forget about the hard-to-reach or hidden areas. Here are some suggestions:
Doors: Take a look at the doors in your home. Your doors are touched several times a day. How often do you clean the handles? Now, look all around the doors (all of the them). Front doors, back doors, porch doors may all need some cleaning. Catch the dust bunnies on top of the doorjambs and wipe the dirt off the doors. This really helps spruce up what visitors see first.
Light fixtures: Dust your light fixtures. This is also a good time to clean around the switches.
Railings: Handrails are often touched by someone going up or down the steps. Clean the railings well.
Ceiling fans: You may not be running your fans as much. Now is a good time to dust them thoroughly. There are tools made for this, but you can also use an old pillowcase to catch the dust. You may also want to switch the direction of your fans for winter.
Trash cans: Have you looked at your trash cans lately? Or smelled them? Scrub the inside and outside.
Appliances: Clean the handles of your appliances often, but also clean around the edges, front and doors of appliances. Be sure and clean the top of your refrigerator and don’t neglect the washer and dryer. We used to store stuff on the top of the refrigerator (and maybe on the washer and dryer), and sometimes they would fall off. Keep it cleaned off to prevent that. Now is also a great time to clean the inside of the microwave – boil a cup of water in the microwave and let it sit for a few minutes. Then you can easily wipe it down.
Clothes: Go through spring and summer clothes now. If you know that some will be too small for your children next spring, go ahead and donate them (or consign, or whatever – just get them out of the rotation). Make sure you look through clothes carefully and check for stains or needed repairs. It’s much easier to do that now, rather than be surprised in the spring. Some people will need to go to another closet and get out the fall/winter clothes. Look through the warmer clothes and check for stains or needed repairs. Put up your summer shoes and make sure you have room for coats, scarves, mittens, hats, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.