Food prices are going up at an alarming rate these days. If you are like most people, you have to watch that food dollar and stretch it out.
Did you know that you can “stretch” your food dollar at the grocery store, but still buy food that tastes good and is good for you? With careful planning and preparation, you can stretch your money farther than you thought possible. You can plan meals that are nutritious and balanced even with a tight budget. Here are some suggestions:
Avoid buying convenience foods. These foods tend to be more expensive because the more that’s done to foods before you buy them, the more you pay. Preparing convenience food from scratch will help you stretch your food and dollars.
Buy low-cost foods that will give you more “bang for your buck.” These foods include: dry beans and peas; in-season fresh fruits and vegetables (buy peaches in June, July, August, etc.); regular rice and potatoes instead of instant; whole chickens and turkeys rather than pre-cut; larger packages of meat, like ground beef, that you can divide into smaller portions and put in your freezer.
Watch where cans, jars and packages are placed. Stores usually put the most expensive items at eye level so they’re the first items you see. Check the lower shelves for better buys.
One way to make your food go further is to find ways to make meat go further or to replace meat. When buying meat, remember portion size. One serving of cooked meat is about the size of a deck of cards.
We need about 5-6 ounces of meat or other protein each day as a part of a balanced diet. There are many meat substitutes that provide the protein meat has but are less expensive. For example, you can serve kidney beans, chickpeas or peanut butter instead of meat. These substitutes are healthy and less expensive than meat.
If you want to serve your family meatloaf or meatballs, try mixing half the usual amount of ground meat with whole grain bread, brown rice or barley as well as grated vegetables, such as zucchini, onion and carrots, plus a little lemon juice or tomato sauce and your usually seasoning – or try adding dried, chopped cranberries, apricots or prunes for a different taste.
Remember that planning and preparation can really help with your food budget! Plan out a week’s worth of menus, make your grocery list, stick to your list and plan out preparation strategies (such as cooking the brown rice and chopping the vegetables the night before, taking frozen food out of the freezer the night before to thaw in the refrigerator, soaking the beans, etc.). Preparation is not difficult if you think and plan ahead.
Preparing dried beans is not time-consuming but it won’t be instant either! However, if you have an electric pressure cooker, such as Instant Pot, you can cook beans faster than conventional methods.
Katie Cullum is a county extension agent – family and consumer science for the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be emailed at kcullum@uada.edu or called at 501-268-5394.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.