Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away and if you start planning today, you will be less stressed and better able to enjoy the biggest feast of the year with friends and family. Starting early will allow you plenty of time to accomplish everything on your list. With the ways the supply chain is running these days, you need to start early in order to get the foods you want!
Let your guests contribute to the feast. Sharing is what Thanksgiving is all about. As the host, you might want to prepare the main dish or other items which do not travel well such as turkey and mashed potatoes, and ask your guests to fill in. Just be sure you know what they are bringing to avoid duplications. It will also be less expensive. Expect to pay more for your big meal this year!
Now is the time to take inventory of everything; tables and chairs, table linens, dinnerware, glassware, serving pieces, pots and pans, etc. Is your dinner a sit-down affair or a buffet? Do you need to rent or borrow anything?
Don’t forget to plan ahead for the kids on the list. Find-appropriate ways of getting them involved or keeping them entertained. Keeping them busy and involved will mean a much better event for everyone involved. Let them help you plan something – a dessert or fruit salad is a great place to start.
Start today by making out your menu; order your turkey, duck or ham; create a timeline for baking, freezing, thawing and reheating; clean out your freezer. You will need space to store those goodies. I’ve already seen turkeys and hams out at the store. You can purchase it now and freeze for later.
Be on the lookout for your favorite brands or hard-to-find items now. You may want to go ahead and purchase what you can now! Canned pumpkin is hit or miss – but you could get a pumpkin and make your own puree! You may start to see limited supplies and/or higher prices. Purchase what you can on your budget. You may have to use different brands or other substitutions.
When it gets down to two weeks it’s time to confirm your guest list. Call anyone you haven’t heard from yet. Now is also the time to finalize your shopping list. See what can be purchased now, such as canned goods or frozen foods, and what perishables should be purchased later. It’s also time to make a trial run on any new recipe you plan on trying.
When it gets down to one week to go, clean out your refrigerator again. Also, think about thawing your turkey or ham. Remember it takes approximately 24 hours thawing time for every 5 pounds of bird.
At two days before your feast, purchase last-minute and perishable items. Go early to avoid the rush. If you are making fresh pie crusts, make them now and refrigerate. It’s also time to set up the buffet or table. Solicit help from family members; even young children can fold napkins. Lastly, set out and wash serving pieces.
Thanksgiving eve, wash and prep produce. Assemble your stuffing, don’t stuff the bird. Instead prepare and put in a separate pan, moisten it with turkey broth and refrigerate until baking. Bake pies and cranberry sauce; arrange frozen rolls on baking sheet and refrigerate to thaw and rise. Lastly, make sure your camera is charged and ready to capture those special moments.
It’s the big day and all the pre-planning has paid off. On this day, stuff and roast your turkey, or bake your dressing. Mash potatoes, make gravy and toss salad. Bake your rolls, reheat your frozen dishes and arrange appetizers. Heat cider and set up coffee bar.
Congratulations, now you have time to relax for a few minutes and get ready to greet your guests. Now isn’t this better than being stressed? Check back soon for recipes to make ahead.
If you would like a chart of suggested ways to start your holiday planning early, contact me.
