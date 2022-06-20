A quick trip to the supermarket can have your wallet in shock. You know how easy it is to walk away from the store carrying one bag and spending more than $50. With the price hikes these days, you really need to watch what you spend if you don’t want to double your food budget!
We spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on food, with a good portion of that spent at the supermarket. With our hurried lifestyle, you may find your basket contains more convenience foods than in the past. Purchasing convenience foods contributes to the increasing cost of your grocery bill.
When you purchase convenience foods, you are paying someone else to do some of the work for you. Examples include shredded cheese versus block cheese, bagged salads (which seem to get smaller all the time), fresh produce already cut up and packaged mixes (rice mix, meal mixes, frozen meals, etc.).
Other than making smart choices while at the supermarket, there are preparations to make before you head out to the store. Read on and adapt those which best fit your shopping style.
Plan menus – Menus help you evaluate what your schedule will be like for the week, and allow you to match activities and needs of the family. If you know that Wednesday night is church, then sandwiches and soup or salad may be a better choice than a more elaborate meal.
Your plan should include menus for the next few days or week, along with a complete shopping list and sales ads from area supermarkets. Plan how much you will need until the next shopping trip. I had someone tell me just the other day that planning their menus and making a list really saved money and time.
Plan for use of leftovers – Leftovers can take on whole new look and add interest when you plan for them. For example, the chili you prepare tonight can be used with enchiladas tomorrow. Leftover chicken can be added to a salad for lunch or to a stir-fry to use up leftover veggies.
Inventory foods on hand – How many times have you came home from the store and found out you needed something that you thought you had? Check the refrigerator, freezer and pantry as you plan menus. Use up food that may be nearing the expiration or “best if used by” date – plan a meal around those foods first so you don’t waste good food.
Limit the number of shopping trips – Avoid under buying. Under buying will send you back to the store to get needed items. Once you are in the store, the temptation to pick up other unplanned for and unneeded items is often too great to resist.
Be aware of the psychology of selling – Advertising is a multimillion-dollar business. Advertisers try to create an image for their products that will encourage consumers to buy them.
Foods displayed at eye level sell best, and many times cost more. Be sure to check the lower shelves or higher shelves before you make your decision.
A large display at the end of an aisle doesn’t necessarily mean those items are on sale. Sometimes they are new items, or items they want to move quickly from the store.
Stores also try to entice the other people who may be shopping with you, like children! Talk to kids before going in about what you’ll be buying. Limit extras like toys or candy.
Compare the cost of nutrients received from the product – Compare the cost of snack foods. If you have a few dollars to spend, would you be better off to buy candy bars or medium-size apples? Which is going to provide you with the best nutritional value for your money?
Pay attention at the checkout – Watch the scanner and call any error to the attention of the cashier or nearest employee. Make sure you are getting a sale item at a sale price.
Katie Cullum is a county extension agent – family and consumer science for the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be emailed at kcullum@uada.edu or called at (501) 268-5394.
