The White County extension homemakers clubs are recruiting new members.
The organization, which boasts over 7,000 members in Arkansas and around 100 in White County, is a partner with the UA Cooperative Extension Service, the University of Arkansas’ adult education program in agriculture and family and consumer sciences.
The purpose of these clubs is to educate, lead and serve the community. Extension homemakers are members of a club or are members at-large. Club members attend a monthly club meeting, enjoy learning about timely topics and have fun with social events and fundraisers. EH members are involved in community service projects such as helping food pantries and making or collecting items for foster children, children/families in the hospital, homeless and more.
We learn, lead and help others while having a lot of fun. Our mission is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development and community service.
Originally chartered as “home demonstration clubs,” historically club membership was limited to women. Today, the organization also attracts the male population with programs on finance, travel, diabetic cooking and more. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its extension and research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information or any other legally protected status, and is an affirmative action/equal opportunity employer.
Extension homemakers meet quarterly (January, April, July, October) on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the White County Cooperative Extension Service building. This meeting is a leader training meeting, where leaders learn a lesson that they then go back and teach at their club meetings. Anyone is welcome to join us at these meetings.
The following is a list of the White County EH clubs, where and when they meet:
The Bald Knob EH Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. in various locations.
The El Paso EH Club meets the second Monday of each month at 11 a.m. in various locations.
The Floyd EH Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. for potluck and noon for meeting in various locations.
The Little Indian Creek EH Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at various locations.
The Pangburn-Little Red EH Club meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Pangburn High School FACS classroom.
The Searcy EH Club meets the second Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at various locations.
The U-Neek EH Club meets the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. in various locations.
If you would like to attend a club that meets in various locations, please call the extension office for location information for that particular month. Especially with COVD-19, phone calls are recommended.
