Ready to improve your health? Have you decided it is time for you to start exercising regularly? A regular exercise program can help with weight management, reduce diabetes and stroke risk, increase energy levels and improve overall sense of well-being.
The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service in White County is offering a group fitness program, Extension Get Fit, to help adults increase strength, flexibility and balance. This program uses dumbbells and ankle weights to improve fitness in a fun and relaxed one-hour class.
Morning sessions will meet three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. in the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road in Searcy. The late afternoon class will meet three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the same location. The classes are led by myself and trained volunteers.
To participate in the program, you must be 18 years old or older. Space is limited, so sign up now by contacting the extension service office at (501) 268-5394 or email me at kcullum@uada.edu. Cost for participating in the program is $20 for the whole year, which includes all sessions and a fitness assessment.
Katie Cullum is a county extension agent – family and consumer science for the White County Cooperative Extension Service. She can be emailed at kcullum@uada.edu or called at (501) 268-5394.
